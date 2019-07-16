Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mike Brown, David Blatt, Luke Walton … and now Terence Nance?

LeBron James finds himself in the familiar position of welcoming aboard a new boss, this time it’s happening in the Los Angeles Lakers star’s acting career, as the Hollywood Reporter reported Tuesday that Malcolm D. Lee will take over for Nance as director of the James-led “Space Jam 2.”

James has developed the slight reputation as a “coach killer” over the course of his NBA career, but it doesn’t sound like this was any sort of power play from the Warner Brothers film’s leading man. Deadline.com reported the departure was “amicable” as there reportedly were issues over the movie’s creative vision.

Seems like a much todo for a movie remake featuring NBA players taking on cartoons, but that’s neither here nor there.

Lee’s most recent works include “Night School,” “Girls Trip” and “Barbershop: The Next Cut.”

James is listed as a producer for the film, which is a remake of the 1996 original “Space Jam” that starred Michael Jordan. The sequel is set to be released in the summer of 2021.

