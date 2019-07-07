Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

UPDATE (2:02 p.m. ET): We’ve been told the man in the center is Kendrick Lamar and the man in the middle-right is Travis Scott. The Travis Scott one makes sense (Astro), but that guy in the middle really doesn’t look like Kendrick Lamar.

Oh well, Twitter is nearly unanimous on this, so we’ll take the L.

ORIGINAL STORY: Moments after the United States Women’s National Team sent American soccer fans into a frenzy of jubilation, Bleacher Report sent them into one of bewilderment and confusion.

The USWNT beat the Netherlands on Sunday to win the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. It’s the second straight title for the Americans and fourth overall.

Shortly after the final whistle, Bleacher Report tweeted a photo of the USWNT along with … a bunch of other people. The tweet went viral within seconds, but was deleted roughly 10 minutes after publication.

As you’ll see in the screenshots below, making sense of the image is not an easy task:

Lol, OK.

So, that’s take a crack at identifying everyone in that picture.

Front row: USWNT (No need to list them)

Second row (L to R): Brad Pitt; Kobe Bryant; LeBron James; Ellen DeGeneres; Beyonce; Jay-Z; Stu Holden; don’t know (maybe Waka Flocka Flame); cast of Modern Family; Eva Longoria; J. Cole

Third row (L to R): Oprah Winfrey; Christian Pulisic; cast of Friends; Jennifer Lawrence; Sue Bird; Steve Carrell; Gaten Matarazzo; Sadie Sink (we think); Landon Donovan; Andy Samberg; Carrie Underwood; don’t know

Fourth row (L to R): Taylor Swift; Will Ferrell; Miley Cyrus; Will Smith; Iron Man (R.I.P.); Tom Cruise; Candace Parker; Captain Marvel (Brie Larson); Simone Biles; Baker Mayfield; Clint Dempsey; Serena Williams; Billy Jean King; Zach Ertz; Angelina Jolie

For those keeping score at home, that’s two people we weren’t able to identify. We’re pretty sure that guy in the middle is Waka Flocka Flame, though.

Honestly, it’s a shame B/R was cyber-bullied into deleting that tweet. For better or for worse, it was one of the more polarizing and fascinating images Twitter ever has seen.

Oh well. Here’s hoping we get a sequel when the USWNT (likely) repeats in 2023.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Chow/USA TODAY Sports Images