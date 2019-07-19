If Tom Brady asks, he shall receive.
Country-rap artist Lil Nas X appeared to offer to make the New England Patriots quarterback a remix of his smash-hit song “Old Town Road” on Thursday. Nas X’s overture was a response to a video Brady posted on Twitter, in which he rides a horse while on vacation in Costa Rica with “Old Town Road” serving as the musical backdrop.
This isn’t the first time Nas X and Brady have bantered publicly. Brady in April offered to put down a verse on an “Old Town Road” remix. In May the GOAT asked Nas X if he’d perform at the Patriots’ season opener. Although Nas X quickly accepted Brady’s request, neither the artist nor Patriots have announced whether it actually will happen.
This only leads us to one dramatic conclusion: Brady might be on the cusp of debuting in the music business. Of course, that will have to wait until after the 2019-20 NFL season.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images