Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tempers were flaring early into the third-place game of the Copa America, resulting in a double red card for the captains of the two competing teams.

Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Chile’s Gary Medel were battling for the ball in the 37th minute of Saturday’s contest when Messi appeared to stomp on Medel’s heal near the goal line. Once the ball rolled out of play, Medel swiveled around and got in Messi’s face, chest bumping him a couple of times before players and game officials came to break up the scuffle — leading one official to whip out the red card for both players.

Take a look:

DOUBLE RED CARD 🔴 🔴 Lionel Messi and Gary Medel are both sent off after an altercation! pic.twitter.com/BiuPwE9iVX — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 6, 2019

Messi and Medel were both sent off as a result of the altercation. Argentina still walked away with the 2-1 win, despite Messi’s absence.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport via USA TODAY Sports Images