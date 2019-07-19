Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool’s United States tour is set to start with a bang.

The Reds will face Borussia Dortmund on Friday night at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind, ithe first game of their 2019 preseason tour of the U.S. The Liverpool-Dortmund game pits last season’s runners up in the Premier League and Bundesliga (German league), respectively, against each other.

The contest will have special significance for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who was Dortmund’s head coach between 2008 and 2015. He joined Liverpool in 2015 and led the Reds to the summit of European soccer last month.

TNT will broadcast Liverpool versus Dortmund. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Friday, July 19, at 8 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: FuboTV | B/R Live

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com