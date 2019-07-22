Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool’s preseason friendly’s continued Sunday night when the Reds welcomed Sevilla to Fenway Park.

This was the first time in five years the Reds played at Fenway and treated the fans in attendance to quite the game, despite losing 2-1.

Sevilla’s Joris Gnagnon was shown a straight red card in the 80th minute after connecting with Liverpool’s Yasser Larouci at and appeared to kick Larouci, who went tumbling to the ground and was stretchered off the field. The Reds issued an update on the 18-year-old.

The visitors struck first, but Reds’ Divock Origi tied at 1-1 in the 44th minute with a goal that brought the Fenway Park crowd to its feet. Sevilla, however, found the back of the net in the 89th minute to go up by what would be final score of 2-1.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com