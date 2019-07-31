Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jürgen Klopp has been nominated for the Best FIFA Men’s Coach award for 2019.

The Liverpool manager is included on the 10-man shortlist for the accolade that recognizes the world’s best tacticians in the men’s game.

🏆 #TheBest Men’s Coach Candidate

🇩🇪 Jurgen Klopp@LFC 🔘 @ChampionsLeague winner

🔘 Guided side to second in @PremierLeague with incredible 97-point total

🔘 Side lost just one @PremierLeague game all seasonhttps://t.co/bAicc8ae3z — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) July 31, 2019

The German guided the Reds to UEFA Champions League glory last season, while securing the third-highest points total in Premier League history.

Votes from national team coaches and captains, in addition to fans and journalists, will decide the destination of the honor.

Visit FIFA.com to cast your vote for Klopp.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images