Jürgen Klopp has been nominated for the Best FIFA Men’s Coach award for 2019.
The Liverpool manager is included on the 10-man shortlist for the accolade that recognizes the world’s best tacticians in the men’s game.
The German guided the Reds to UEFA Champions League glory last season, while securing the third-highest points total in Premier League history.
Votes from national team coaches and captains, in addition to fans and journalists, will decide the destination of the honor.
Visit FIFA.com to cast your vote for Klopp.
Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images