Virgil van Dijk is receiving his digital due.

EA SPORTS announced Friday the Liverpool FC defender is one of the “FIFA 20” cover stars. He’ll grace the “Champions Edition” of the hit soccer video game, with the honor befitting his crucial role in helping the Reds win last season’s UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard will be on the cover of the “FIFA 20 Standard Edition.”

Liverpool and the Premier League celebrated van Dijk’s appearance on the “FIFA 20,” staging celebratory photos last week in Boston at Fenway Park.

EA SPORTS will release “FIFA 20” on Sept. 27.

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images