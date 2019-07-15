New England Patriots fans will tell you that Tom Brady still is the NFL’s best quarterback.
The good folks at EA Sports will tell you another thing, however.
The player ratings for “Madden NFL 20” were released Monday, and the internet already is awash with debate over which players got screwed and which got overrated. And, as is the case every year, the quarterback ratings are producing the most passionate reactions.
Brady received an overall rating of 96, good for second place behind Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, who scored a 97.
Check out this list:
Aaron Rodgers got a 90? That’s tough.
Here’s some additional context:
Honestly, we’re fine with these ratings. The fact that Brady is almost 42 years old and still is near the top of the “Madden” ratings is remarkable in and of itself.
Colin Cowherd probably will have an issue, though.
Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images