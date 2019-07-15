Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New England Patriots fans will tell you that Tom Brady still is the NFL’s best quarterback.

The good folks at EA Sports will tell you another thing, however.

The player ratings for “Madden NFL 20” were released Monday, and the internet already is awash with debate over which players got screwed and which got overrated. And, as is the case every year, the quarterback ratings are producing the most passionate reactions.

Brady received an overall rating of 96, good for second place behind Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, who scored a 97.

Check out this list:

.@EAMaddenNFL 20 QB ratings: Mahomes: 97

Brady: 96

Rivers: 94

Luck: 92

Wilson: 91

Rodgers: 90

Ryan: 89

Big Ben: 85

Cam: 84

Goff: 83

Baker: 83

Watson: 82

Wentz: 82

Dak: 81

Cousins: 81

Carr: 80

Dalton: 80

Mariota: 79

Stafford: 79

Foles: 77

Lamar: 76

Winston: 76

Trubisky: 75 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 15, 2019

Aaron Rodgers got a 90? That’s tough.

Here’s some additional context:

Blake Bortles fall to 69 overall, a nice rating, but a big drop from last season. He's still above guys like RGIII [66] and Drew Lock [67]. Chase Daniel is 63 overall, same as #Giants 6th overall pick Daniel Jones. #Bills undrafted QB Tyree Jackson has 64 overall. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 15, 2019

Honestly, we’re fine with these ratings. The fact that Brady is almost 42 years old and still is near the top of the “Madden” ratings is remarkable in and of itself.

Colin Cowherd probably will have an issue, though.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images