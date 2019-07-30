Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Marco Hernandez hasn’t responded to his demotion by rolling over.

The Boston Red Sox, when activating first baseman Mitch Moreland last week, made the somewhat surprising decision to send down Hernandez, who had made a pretty compelling case to stay with the big club.

But alas, the numbers game was unkind to him. However, since returning to Triple-A Pawtucket, Hernandez has been hitting just about everything.

Check out these numbers.

Worth noting- Since being sent down from the @RedSox, Infielder Marco Hernandez has gone 9-16 with 5 Runs and 1 RBI in four games with the PawSox, and is now hitting .348 on the season with Pawtucket. #PawSox #RedSox #MiLB #MLB pic.twitter.com/KsNAxpRwAR — PawSox (@PawSox) July 29, 2019

Sam Travis’ ability to hit left-handed pitching presumably is what kept him with the big club, but there’s no denying what Hernandez brought to the Red Sox. And if not sooner, the rosters expanding in September should given Hernandez another chance to showcase his ability.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images