Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox announced Tuesday that Marco Hernandez was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket in order to make room for Mitch Moreland’s return from the injured list.

Hernandez played pretty well for the Red Sox this season. The 26-year-old is batting .339 with seven RBIs and six extra-base hits in 62 at-bats.

Before Tuesday’s game, The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham tweeted Alex Cora demoted Hernandez because they didn’t want to be “too lefthanded with Moreland returning.”

For more on Hernandez, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.