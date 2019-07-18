Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A tinfoil hat-wearing section of the basketball world has launched a Marcus Morris conspiracy, but Morris is here to debunk it.

Morris has had a busy offseason, first agreeing to a deal with the San Antonio Spurs, only to back out and sign with the New York Knicks, all while firing his agent, Rich Paul, in the process.

Of course, Paul also represents LeBron James and Anthony Davis. And with the Los Angeles Clippers being a rumored destination for Morris, some wondered if there was some sort of conspiracy that Paul kept Morris from the Clippers so that they wouldn’t be as talented as the Lakers — thus adversely impacting his two premier clients.

FOX radio host Ben Maller took that theory and ran with it, which prompted a reaction out of Morris.

Morris then took aim at FS1’s “Speak For Yourself,” in which Jason Whitlock and ex-NBA player Cuttino Mobley also bought into that theory.

@CuttinosLife don’t know me at all neither do you @WhitlockJason your not speaking facts so stop acting like y’all know. https://t.co/DAjl6vkG0E — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) July 18, 2019

Hey, it’s kind of noble that Morris is defending an agent he fired not that long ago.

Morris is on a one-year, $15 million deal with the Knicks in hopes that he’ll find a better, more long-term deal next season with less star power on the open market.

