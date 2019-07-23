Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Marcus Smart is willing to go all-in for his country.

The Boston Celtics guard accepted USA Basketball’s invitation to its pre-FIBA World Cup training camp Monday, The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach reported, citing an NBA source. Smart will be among the players competing for spots on USA’s World Cup roster and he reacted gleefully Monday night via Twitter to the chance to feature on the international stage alongside Celtics teammates Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum and perhaps Jaylen Brown.

I love playin don’t matter where. But playing for @usabasketball is somethin I’ve been a part of for a while. I take it serious & am 🙏🏾 to even be thought of. ☘️ is everything to me. But to wear 🇺🇸 means the world to me. To do it w my teammates @KembaWalker & @jaytatum0 is 🔥 🔥 — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) July 23, 2019

USA Basketball overlooked Smart in its initial 20-player selection, but the recent withdrawals of five players created vacancies Smart is keen to fill.

USA will hold a training camp between Aug. 5 and 8 in Las Vegas and name finalists for the World Cup squad at the conclusion. Finalists will have another camp Aug. 13-15. Head coach Gregg Popovich will announce his final 12-player World Cup roster two days later.

The 2019 FIBA World Cup will place between Aug. 31 and Sept. 15 in China. Team USA is seeking its third consecutive world championship.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images