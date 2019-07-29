Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Marcus Stroman might play in the Big Apple for years to come.

The New York Mets pitcher’s father, Earl Stroman, told Newsday on Monday his son will entertain contract offers from the New York Yankees in 2020 when he’s expected to enter free agency.

“That’s up to the Yankees,” the elder Stroman said. “I’m sure Marcus will listen to whatever it is the Yankees have to offer.”

The Mets acquired Marcus Stroman from the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday, bringing the 28-year-old back to his hometown for the next season-plus, if not beyond.

Numerous trade rumors recently linked him to the Houston Astros, Boston Red Sox and Yankees, but the Mets surprised Major League Baseball observers by acquiring him in exchange for two pitching prospects.

Stroman caused a commotion in the Blue Jays’ clubhouse Sunday after he learned the team had traded him to the Mets, instead of a World Series contender. Earl Stroman confirmed his son was hoping to pitch for the Yankees.

“He was hoping it was the Yankees a little bit,” Earl Stroman said. “He was kind of psyched, maybe hoping to go there. I’m not going to tell you that he wasn’t. If he was to leave Toronto at all. Don’t forget, Marcus loved Toronto, his heart was there. … .”

Marcus Stroman, 28, will be under team control through the 2020 and is expecting to enter free agency after next season. He’ll be able to determine his own future at that point, and the Yankees will be in the running for his services if they decide to pursue him.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images