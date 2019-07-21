Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Roy Halladay was one of Major League Baseball’s best pitchers and now we know how he learned to throw one of his pitches.

While at the 2008 All-Star game, the late Halladay and Mariano Rivera got to chatting. Rivera, who was with the Yankees at the time, talked to MLB.com’s Anthony Castrovince about their interaction and why he upset his New York teammates.

“When you have All-Star Games, you always chit-chat with the guys,” Rivera said. “So I was talking to Halladay, and he asked me how I throw a cutter and would I teach him?

“He did good. And my guys (on the Yankees) got mad at me.”

Halladay was a member of the Toronto Blue Jays and often faced the Yankees. And Halladay’s usage of his cutter was more noticeable after his conversation with Rivera.

“It’s part of me,” Rivera said. “I always wanted people to do good and have success.”

Halladay finished the 2008 season with a 20-11 record and 2.78 ERA. Both he and Rivera will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Sunday.

“I wish he could be here,” Rivera said. “He earned it, and he deserved it, and he gave us a lot of great memories. He’s a guy that was always giving his best.”

The ceremony begins at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images