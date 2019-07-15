Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Enes Kanter has a new local ally in the United States Senate.

Kanter is a well-known dissident of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who’s requested the center’s arrest and extradition to Turkey. During the big man’s time in Portland, Oregon, senator Ron Wyden did what he could to assure Kanter’s safety, including attempting to organize safe travel for the 27-year-old across the Canadian border in anticipation of the Trail Blazers taking on the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals (even though the matchup ultimately did not occur).

Wyden took to Twitter on Monday to bid Kanter farewell, saying he’s “looking forward to working with (his) Massachusetts colleagues on behalf of this eloquent & brave young man.” Mass. Senator Ed Markey quickly responded, making it known Kanter is more than welcome in the Commonwealth.

“Massachusetts welcomes @EnesKanter with open arms, @RonWyden,” he tweeted on Monday evening. “Yet another community will be inspired by his excellence and his advocacy in the face of authoritarian intimidation.”

Thumbnail photo via Jaime Valdez/USA TODAY Sports Images