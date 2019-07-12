Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox will meet the Los Angeles Dodgers for the first time since winning the 2018 World Series in October, and the players are definitely excited for the rematch.

Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes noted that it’s “definitely going to be a good series,” and that the Dodgers are a very good team who will be tough to beat. Barnes appeared in three World Series games for Boston last season, and struck out four while allowing just two hits.

To hear more from the Red Sox pitcher, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images