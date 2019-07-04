Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins’ season came to a disappointing end when they fell in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final to the St. Louis Blues. Of course, Blues superfan Laila Anderson was thrilled with the result.

Anderson suffers from a rare disease known as HLH, but that didn’t stop the 11-year-old from helping the Blues hoist the Cup at TD Garden. Despite the tough loss, Bruins fans were touched by her story, and it’s clear Mayor of Boston, Marty Walsh, was as well.

Walsh recently sent Anderson a letter congratulating her on the Stanley Cup victory, while explaining how her story has impacted him.

“I also want to let you know that you touched my heart and that of so many people here in Boston,” Walsh wrote. “…The courage you have shown is inspirational and we are all praying for you. I don’t know if you or your family plan to come back to Boston anytime soon, but if you should return please let me know as I would be very glad to meet you and your family and show you some more of Boston.”

Check out the full letter:

.@StLouisBlues superfan, Laila Anderson was sent a letter from the Mayor of Boston following the Blues Stanley Cup victory. ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/AEfaKyNqZN — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) July 4, 2019

A very nice gesture from Mayor Walsh.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images