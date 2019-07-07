Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Megan Rapinoe has claimed soccer’s biggest individual haul, despite the fact she didn’t play her best game.

The United States women’s soccer team forward won the two most prestigious FIFA Women’s World Cup awards Sunday following USA’s 2-1 win over the Netherlands in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup final. She claimed both the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player and the Golden Boot as the top scorer with six goals.

Having more trophies than hands is for sure a good problem. 🤷‍♀️#USA #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/MshGogK4LP — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) July 7, 2019

Rapinoe scored USA’s opening goal in the 61st minute, becoming the first player to convert a penalty kick in a Women’s World Cup final as well as the oldest goal scorer in the big game.

Megan Rapinoe (34) is the oldest player to score in a #FIFAWWC final, breaking the record set by Carli Lloyd (32) four years ago. 🇺🇸 — Paul Carr (@PaulCarr) July 7, 2019

Rapinoe also is the oldest winner of the Golden Boot and Golden Ball awards in Women’s World Cup history.

34 Y 2 D – Megan Rapinoe (34 years, 2 days) is oldest player ever to win the #FIFAWWC Golden Boot or Golden Ball awards. Ageless. pic.twitter.com/6yqa9B8EiO — OptaJack⚽️ (@OptaJack) July 7, 2019

She also ended USA’s 28-year wait for a Golden Boot winner.

Megan Rapinoe is the second American to win the #FIFAWWC Golden Boot. 2019 🇺🇸 @mPinoe

1991 🇺🇸 @MichelleAkers10 — Paul Carr (@PaulCarr) July 7, 2019

USA striker Alex Morgan, who also scored six goals at World Cup 2019, won the Silver Boot as the second-leading scorer, and midfielder Rose Lavelle won the Bronze Ball as the tournament’s third-best player.

Rapinoe struggled to put winning the World Cup into words in a postgame interview with FOX Sports.

“I don’t think I can (describe the feeling of being a world champion), Rapinoe said. “It’s unbelievable to know all the people who put in so much in this group. We have all our families and friends here. It’s surreal. I don’t know how to feel right now. It’s ridiculous.”

That’s okay. Rapinoe’s work in France speaks for itself.

Thumbnail photo via Alex Martin/Presse Sports/USA TODAY Sports Images