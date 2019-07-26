One thing you always can count on from Michael Chavis is that he’ll be a quote machine.
And did he ever have a take on Boston Red Sox teammate Rafael Devers.
The young third baseman, who now is hitting .323, went 2-for-5 with two RBIs, two runs scored and a homer in Boston’s 19-3 pummeling of the New York Yankees on Thursday night at Fenway Park. It was yet another magnificent performance from Devers, one of the game’s bright young stars, and it led to a hilarious, albeit NSFW quote from Chavis.
He’s not exactly wrong.
The Red Sox and Yankees will get back at it Friday night, with Andrew Cashner on the mound for Boston.
Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images