It hasn’t been the easiest road back to Boston for Mitch Moreland and it seems he’s hit another bump in the road.

The Red Sox first baseman has been on the injured list since early June with a quad injury suffered against the Tampa Bay Rays. Moreland previously spent time on the IL with a back strain earlier this season.

He had been rehabbing with Triple-A Pawtucket, but returned to Boston for treatment after going 0-for-4 in Thursday’s PawSox game.

Manager Alex Cora noted Sunday the goal was for Moreland to play Monday in Pawtucket. But that didn’t happen as MassLive’s Christopher Smith reported he was spotted at Fenway Park ahead of Boston’s series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The good news is that he was taking ground balls with Sam Travis, who was recalled from Pawtucket on Monday after Eduardo Nunez was designated for assignment.

Before Boston took the field to open its four-game set against the Toronto Blue Jays ay Fenway Park, Cora spoke to the media about Moreland, saying he’s “getting close” to a return and is expected to go back on a rehab assignment in the coming days, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. He also reported the possibility of Moreland being activated for the Red Sox’s series against the Baltimore Orioles this weekend.

It certainly will be nice to have Moreland back in the lineup, but thankfully Michael Chavis has filled in nicely in his absence.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images