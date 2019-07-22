Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It certainly hasn’t been the easiest season for Mitch Moreland, but a return for the Boston Red Sox first baseman is on the horizon.

Moreland has been on the injured list since early June after sustaining a quad injury against the Tampa Bay Rays. He previously spent time on the IL earlier this year with a back strain.

But after a few bumps in his rehab stint with Triple-A Pawtucket, it seems Moreland is ready to return against the team he last faced.

Before Boston’s game against Tampa Bay on Monday, Providence Journal’s Bill Koch reported Moreland’s locker is set up in the clubhouse — an obvious sign of an upcoming activation.

“I feel like the plan is tomorrow,” Moreland told Koch.

Koch also asked the 33-year-old about his offense with Pawtucket after he went 0-for-13, and his response is sure to get Red Sox fans fired up.

“Let’s just say I didn’t waste any hits.”

Moreland clubbed 13 home runs and 34 RBIs before landing on the IL in June and had been one of Boston’s most consistent hitters in the beginning of the season.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images