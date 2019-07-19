Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

While the news is somewhat grim for Steve Pearce, the Boston Red Sox might soon be getting back their primary first baseman.

It’s been a tough season for Mitch Moreland from a health perspective, but a return could be on the horizon. The 33-year-old has been on the injured list since June 8 with a right quad strain suffered the day before. Sox manager Alex Cora indicated that Moreland, who has taken part in a number of simulated games, will play in a rehab game Friday. How the rehab outing (or outings) go will determine if he’s ready to join the big club again.

“Get at-bats over the weekend and see how he feels, and make a decision (on when he will return) over the weekend,” Cora said Thursday, via MassLive.

Should Moreland return, that likely means the Red Sox will get two mainstays back in he and starter-turned-reliever Nathan Eovaldi. However, regardless of Moreland’s status, it appears the Red Sox are “monitoring” Chicago White Sox slugger Jose Abreu ahead of the trade deadline.

