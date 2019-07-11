Injuries have plagued the Boston Red Sox at first base, but Mitch Moreland appears to be on the road to recovery.
Both Moreland and Steve Pearce are on the 10-day disabled list, but Moreland will play Thursday night in a rehab game with Triple-A Pawtucket when they take on the Buffalo Bison at McCoy Stadium. The game will be broadcast live on NESN, with viewing information below.
Moreland is an important contributor for the Red Sox this season when healthy, but has been sidelined with a right quad strain since June 8. That was on the heels of a 10-day absence due to a low back strain.
This season, the 33-year-old is hitting .225 with 13 home runs and 34 RBIs.
Here’s how to watch PawSox vs. Bisons online:
When: Thursday, July 11, at 7 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NESN
Live Stream: NESNgo
Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images