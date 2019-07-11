Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Injuries have plagued the Boston Red Sox at first base, but Mitch Moreland appears to be on the road to recovery.

Both Moreland and Steve Pearce are on the 10-day disabled list, but Moreland will play Thursday night in a rehab game with Triple-A Pawtucket when they take on the Buffalo Bison at McCoy Stadium. The game will be broadcast live on NESN, with viewing information below.

Mitch Moreland will bat third and DH tonight for the PawSox on @RedSox rehab. Come join us at McCoy tonight. pic.twitter.com/busXp3E9TS — PawSox (@PawSox) July 11, 2019

Moreland is an important contributor for the Red Sox this season when healthy, but has been sidelined with a right quad strain since June 8. That was on the heels of a 10-day absence due to a low back strain.

This season, the 33-year-old is hitting .225 with 13 home runs and 34 RBIs.

Here’s how to watch PawSox vs. Bisons online:

When: Thursday, July 11, at 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

Live Stream: NESNgo

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images