The New York Yankees have one of the best bullpens in Major League Baseball, but the ninth inning could look different as soon as 2020.

A player who is friendly with Aroldis Chapman recently told The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal that the Yankees closer “1 million percent” is going to opt out of his contract after this season.

Chapman has two years and $30 million remaining on his deal, but the hard-throwing left-hander might be able to secure a more lucrative contract on the open market this winter. As Rosenthal notes, Craig Kimbrel, an All-Star closer with a similar track record, ultimately signed a three-year, $43 million contract with the Chicago Cubs in June, once the right-hander no longer was attached to draft pick compensation in free agency.

The mystique surrounding Chapman has worn off a bit, as he hasn’t been quite as dominant in recent years. But he’s still been very effective as New York’s closer, recording 25 saves, a 2.45 ERA, a 1.12 WHIP, a 2.09 FIP and 13 strikeouts per nine innings in 39 appearances spanning 36 2/3 innings this season.

Chapman turns 32 in February, so there’d obviously be some risk involved with handing him a long-term contract. The Yankees also have several other viable closing options in their bullpen. But the potential reward ultimately might outweigh the risk, convincing New York to be aggressive in its attempt to keep the six-time All-Star. At the very least, it’ll be a situation to monitor, although the Yankees obviously remain focused on the 2019 campaign.

The Yankees entered Wednesday with a 60-33 record, good for first in the American League East.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images