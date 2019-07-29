Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox have been tied to a few names ahead of this week’s trade deadline, but the most recent rumor has revolved around New York Mets reliever Edwin Diaz.

Boston certainly would benefit from some help on the back end of its bullpen, and Diaz could bring just that. The 25-year old hasn’t been all that sharp this season in New York, but ESPN’s Buster Olney recently outlined why the right-hander would make sense for the Red Sox.

“Edwin Diaz makes a lot of sense for Boston, not only for what he could add this year, but his minimal salary for this year fits in ownership parameters,” Olney wrote on Sunday evening.

Diaz is 1-6 with a 4.81 ERA through 39 1/3 innings this season, but showed a tremendous amount of promise last year in Seattle. The 25-year-old posted a 1.96 ERA for the Mariners en route to his first All-Star appearance.

As Olney points out, Diaz has a team-friendly contract. He’s set to make just over $607,000 this season before becoming eligible for arbitration this offseason.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images