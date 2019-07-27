Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox bullpen certainly would some benefit from some added depth, so might they give the New York Mets a call?

According to MLB insider and former exec Jim Bowden, the Red Sox are among the teams interested in Mets closer Edwin Diaz.

While there continues to be a lot of talk regarding Noah Syndegaard……more GM's are actually pursuing Edwin Diaz both contenders and teams building for 2020. #RedSox #Twins #Dodgers amongst others. Diaz age 25. 61 SO in 39.1 IP. Salary: $607, 425. Controllable thru 2022. — Jim Bowden (@JimBowdenGM) July 27, 2019

The prospect of the Red Sox landing Diaz sure is interesting, but it likely would require a pretty significant haul going New York’s way — both because of his talent and how long he’s under team control.

That said, he was much better last season with the Seattle Mariners than with the Mets this season. In 2018, Diaz had a 1.96 ERA with a league-leading 57 saves on 61 opportunities, posting an insane 0.791 WHIP, as well. This season in New York, he has a 4.81 ERA with 22 saves in 26 opportunties and a career-worst 1.45 WHIP.

Still, the talent is clearly there, and his addition would give the Red Sox bullpen one thing they don’t have: someone with true closing experience. Whether or not they’re willing to pony up the package required to land him is another (and far more important) question, but it’s interesting to keep an eye on with the trade deadline just a few days away.

