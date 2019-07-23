Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ever wonder what Hanley Ramirez is doing these days?

Maybe. Maybe not. But Ramirez’s name hasn’t really been mentioned since the Cleveland Indians released the three-time All-Star back in April, leaving baseball fans to speculate on his whereabouts and whether he’d someday receive another major league opportunity.

Well, it appears Ramirez isn’t ready to call it quits, as MLB insider Jon Heyman reported Tuesday that the 35-year-old underwent right shoulder surgery last week and still hopes to play in 2020.

After years of discomfort, Hanley Ramirez had right shoulder surgery last Monday. By Dr. Kaplan in Miami. He’s had 3 surgeries on left shoulder in past, Sources: Hopes to be healthy and play in ‘20 — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 23, 2019

Ramirez, who was released by the Boston Red Sox last season after a tumultuous second stint with the organization, signed a minor league contract with the Indians in February that included an invitation to major league spring training. The slugger ultimately cracked Cleveland’s roster, but he failed to produce and was released by the Indians in April after batting .184 (9-for-49) with two home runs, eight RBIs and a .625 OPS in 16 games.

Ramirez has been a free agent ever since, and it’s hard to imagine him receiving anything other than a minor league deal at this point. He hasn’t been productive in several years — Ramirez batted .254 (45-or-177) with six homers, 29 RBIs and a .708 OPS in 44 games with Boston in 2018 — and pretty much is limited to first base and/or designated hitter duty, further limiting his options.

Then again, maybe the recent shoulder surgery will work wonders. While Ramirez — an All-Star each season from 2008 to 2010 — has regressed in recent seasons, he launched 30 homers in 2016 and 23 homers in 2017. Perhaps one team will roll the dice ahead of spring training 2020.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images