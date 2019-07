Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Trevor Bauer reportedly is bidding Cleveland farewell, but he isn’t heading were most MLB fans were expecting.

The Indians have traded Bauer to the Cincinnati Reds as part of a three-team deal involving the San Diego Padres, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Yasiel Puig is headed to Cleveland as part of the deal.

Left-hander Logan Allen is going to Cleveland as part of the three-way deal for Trevor Bauer, according to a source. Other pieces known so far: – Bauer to Cincinnati

– Yasiel Puig to Cleveland

– OF prospect Taylor Trammell to San Diego — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2019

Bauer heads for Cincinnati with a 9-8 record through 24 starts this season.

