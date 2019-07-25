Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With the Major League Baseball trade deadline less than a week away, it seems like it’s only a matter of time before a top-flight starting pitcher is moved.

We’ve heard a handful of names making the rounds in rumors of late, including Marcus Stroman, Trevor Bauer and Madison Bumgarner. The best of the reportedly available bunch, however, just might be New York Mets flamethrower Noah Syndergaard.

A Syndergaard trade never was viewed as a lock for a few reasons. The 26-year-old still has two years of arbitration following the 2019 season, and it would make sense for the Mets to allow Syndergaard to return to form in order to maximize a trade return. The right-hander is 7-5 with a 4.33 ERA through 20 starts on the campaign. But despite these factors, New York reportedly will be keeping its ears open over the coming days.

About the Mets: If they trade Syndergaard — and they are seriously listening — then they should move Diaz as well, and try to do the sort of re-set and focus on young players that would've made sense last winter. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 24, 2019

Every player has a price, and there’s always a chance a desperate team presents the Mets with an offer they can’t refuse. Perhaps the New York Yankees, who appear hell-bent on acquiring a top-of-the-rotation starter before the deadline. In fact, one report indicates it’s a “guarantee” the Yankees land one of the best available starting arms by July 31.

Syndergaard reportedly isn’t the only starter the Mets are taking calls on either, as fellow righty Zach Wheeler reportedly could be on the move as well.

Thumbnail photo via Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports Images