Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

With Major League Baseball’s 2019 trade deadline fast approaching, the Tampa Bay Rays have made a move.

The Rays reportedly will acquire infielder Eric Sogard from the Toronto Blue Jays pending a physical, as first reported by the New York Post’s Joel Sherman. The reported deal is not finalized.

#Rays will be getting Eric Sogard from the #Bluejays pending physical review. Still not finalized — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 28, 2019

It’s still unclear what the Jays will receive on their end of the deal. Sources tell TSN’s Scott Mitchell that Toronto will receive two players to be named later as details of the trade are still being finalized.

#BlueJays are tentatively set to receive two PTBNL from the Rays in the Eric Sogard trade, per source, but details are still being finalized. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) July 28, 2019

Sogard is averaging .300 at the plate this season with 30 runs batted in and 10 home runs. He was scratched Sunday from Toronto’s lineup ahead of the move.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images