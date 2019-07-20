Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox already filled the hole in their rotation with Andrew Cashner, but might the defending champions be looking to make a far bigger splash?

The Red Sox had a “top advisor” in Detroit on Friday to watch Marcus Stroman’s start against the Tigers, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported. The Toronto Blue Jays star, who has been scouted extensively ahead of the July 31 trade deadline, pitched seven shutout innings in his team’s 12-1 victory.

Morosi also hinted that the Red Sox might have been scouting Tigers reliever Shane Greene, who has a 1.03 ERA to go along with 22 saves.

#RedSox have top advisor Frank Wren in Detroit for Marcus Stroman's start against the #Tigers. Detroit's Shane Greene is another possibility for Boston. The Red Sox also had a top scout watching Bumgarner-Syndergaard last night. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 19, 2019

While Greene would fill a greater need for Boston, acquiring Stroman would send a direct, “we’re serious about repeating” message from the Red Sox, who currently are three games out of the final American League Wild Card spot.

Stroman is 6-10 this season with a 3.06 ERA for the lowly Jays.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images