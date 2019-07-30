It might be time for Boston Red Sox fans to stop daydreaming about Edwin Diaz.
Throughout the weekend and into Monday, multiple reports indicated the Red Sox were serious about trading for the New York Mets closer. And it makes sense, as Boston seemingly is a high-leverage reliever away from being a serious threat to repeat as World Series Champions.
But not only are the Red Sox “unlikely” to trade for Diaz, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier, they aren’t even focused on landing a top-notch closer before Wednesday’s trade deadline, per multiple reports.
Take a look:
This news flies in the face of a recent report from Buster Olney, who claimed the Red Sox were “confident” they could make an “impactful” move to bolster the bullpen.
Of course, much can change before 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Furthermore, there’s a strong possibility the Mets and Red Sox are “doing the dance” — so to speak — in a very public manner.
Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images