The Boston Red Sox have been tied to New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz quite a bit over the last few days, and it appears those rumors are only gaining momentum.

ESPN’s Buster Olney is reporting that “rival evaluators” believe the Mets will trade the 25-year-old right-hander before this week’s trade deadline, with the Red Sox being viewed as the “most invested” in the sweepstakes.

Diaz is 1-6 with a 4.81 ERA through 39 1/3 innings this season but was outstanding last year in Seattle. The righty posted a 1.96 ERA for the Mariners en route to his first All-Star appearance.

Diaz’s team-friendly contract is another appealing factor that Boston likely will weight. He’s set to make just over $607,000 this season before becoming eligible for arbitration this offseason.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images