Marcus Stroman apparently left the Toronto Blue Jays with a bang.
The starting pitcher caused a commotion in the Blue Jays’ clubhouse Sunday after he learned the team had traded him to the New York Mets, MLB sources told the Toronto Sun’s Rob Longley and the New York Post’s Mike Puma. The Mets acquired Stroman from the Blue Jays in exchange for minor league pitchers Anthony Kay and Simeon Woods-Richardson.
The Blue Jays informed Stroman of the trade following their loss to the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre, and that’s where and when tempers flared, according to Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith.
Longley’s source confirmed Stroman’s leading role in the commotion.
Stroman is 6-11 this season with a 2.96 ERA and 99 strikeouts over 124 2/3 innings pitched.
The 28-year-old had been subject of numerous trade rumors in recent weeks, as the Boston Red Sox and a host of teams scouted him ahead of the July 31 MLB trade deadline. Although he was aware of the chance his Blue Jays career would end this month, Stroman was upset he wouldn’t be joining a potential World Series contender, according to Puma’s source.
Stroman used Twitter on Sunday to express his delight over returning to his hometown for the next chapter of his MLB career.
“NEW YORK! Where I was born,” he wrote. “Where my heart lies. Where my family resides. Crazy excited for this part of my journey. Some things were meant to be!”
But that only was after he gave the Blue Jays a piece of his mind on his way out the door.
