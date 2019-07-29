Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Marcus Stroman apparently left the Toronto Blue Jays with a bang.

The starting pitcher caused a commotion in the Blue Jays’ clubhouse Sunday after he learned the team had traded him to the New York Mets, MLB sources told the Toronto Sun’s Rob Longley and the New York Post’s Mike Puma. The Mets acquired Stroman from the Blue Jays in exchange for minor league pitchers Anthony Kay and Simeon Woods-Richardson.

The Blue Jays informed Stroman of the trade following their loss to the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre, and that’s where and when tempers flared, according to Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith.

Unclear who or why, but someone was not happy in #BlueJays’ clubhouse post-game. A commotion could be heard from outside of the clubhouse. Wasn’t open to media post-game — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) July 28, 2019

Longley’s source confirmed Stroman’s leading role in the commotion.

The commotion inside the #Bluejays clubhouse on Sunday was indeed caused by outgoing Marcus Stroman, sources confirm. Word is his initial reaction to trade was not pretty. #Bluejays. — Rob Longley (@longleysunsport) July 29, 2019

Stroman is 6-11 this season with a 2.96 ERA and 99 strikeouts over 124 2/3 innings pitched.

The 28-year-old had been subject of numerous trade rumors in recent weeks, as the Boston Red Sox and a host of teams scouted him ahead of the July 31 MLB trade deadline. Although he was aware of the chance his Blue Jays career would end this month, Stroman was upset he wouldn’t be joining a potential World Series contender, according to Puma’s source.

Source says Stroman's clubhouse "commotion" yesterday with the Blue Jays was initial disappointment that he hadn't been traded to a contender; He thought he might be headed to the Red Sox, Yankees or Astros. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) July 29, 2019

Stroman used Twitter on Sunday to express his delight over returning to his hometown for the next chapter of his MLB career.

“NEW YORK! Where I was born,” he wrote. “Where my heart lies. Where my family resides. Crazy excited for this part of my journey. Some things were meant to be!”

But that only was after he gave the Blue Jays a piece of his mind on his way out the door.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Sousa/USA TODAY Sports Images