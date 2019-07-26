Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Arizona Diamondbacks’ decision to buy or sell at the Major League Baseball trade deadline could impact the New York Yankees’ pursuit of a starting pitcher.

The Yankees are among the teams interested in Diamondbacks starter Robbie Ray, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman, who also pointed to the Houston Astros and Milwaukee Brewers as potential landing spots Friday.

Astros, Brewers, Yankees are among teams interested in Robbie Ray. Dbacks, in wild card race, are still evaluating their seller/buyer stance. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 26, 2019

The situation is complicated by Arizona’s place in the standings. The D-Backs entered Friday trailing the Los Angeles Dodgers by 14.5 games in the National League West but sit just 3.5 games back of the NL’s second wild-card spot. Theoretically, the Snakes could buy — rather than sell — or stand pat in the hopes of contending in 2020, as much of their core, including Ray, figures to remain intact this offseason.

It’s no secret the Yankees could use starting pitching help, especially after the Boston Red Sox knocked around Masahiro Tanaka en route to a 19-3 win in the teams’ series opener Thursday night at Fenway Park, and Ray could provide a huge boost to New York’s rotation.

From @EliasSports: The Yankees’ starters have allowed 40 runs over their last five games. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, that is the most runs allowed in a five-game span within a season since the 2008 Rangers. Last time the Yankees did this? July 4-9, 1912. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 26, 2019

From @EliasSports: The Yankees have allowed 54 runs over their last five games, tied for the most runs allowed in any 5-game span in franchise history. The Yankees also did it in September 1930 and June 1912. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 26, 2019

Ray, who turns 28 in October, owns a 9-6 record, a 3.95 ERA, a 4.27 FIP and a 1.31 WHIP in 22 starts this season. He’s prone to dishing out free passes, evident by the 4.2 walks per nine innings he’s issued in 2019, but the left-hander also misses bats at an impressive clip. Ray’s strikeout rate (11.85 K/9) ranks fifth among all MLB starters this season. Only Chris Sale (13.19) and Max Scherzer (12.26) own higher strikeout rates than Ray (12.00) among starters since the beginning of 2017.

Ray is making just north of $6 million this season. He’s under club control through the 2020 campaign, after which he can test free agency.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images