He may not be on the All-Star Game roster, but CC Sabathia will receive plenty of attention during Tuesday night’s event.

Major League Baseball announced Friday that it will honor retiring New York Yankees pitcher during the 2019 All-Star Game in Cleveland, Ohio. 2019 marks Sabathia’s 19th and final season in the MLB.

But Cleveland is where the southpaw got his start in the MLB, making the honor all the more special.

“It’s amazing to be able to get this honor, it’s just a blessing. It’s humbling,” he told YES Network’s Ryan Ruocco. “But to have the game in Cleveland, you know kind of where I started, it’s going to be amazing. It’s going to be special for my family, so it’s good. It’s fun.”

Sabathia is 5-4 with a 4.04 ERA through 13 starts in 2019. He is 251-175 in his two-decade-long career.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images