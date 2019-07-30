Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

8 a.m.: It’s now or never for front offices across Major League Baseball.

Recent rules changes eliminated the league’s waiver trading period, meaning Wednesday’s trade deadline has the potential to be even crazier than usual as teams know they won’t be able to wheel and deal after the traditional non-waiver deadline.

There’s already been some movement ahead of the July 31 deadline, most notably with Toronto All-Star pitcher Marcus Stroman landing in New York … with the Mets, not the Yankees, in a very surprising turn of events. Now, the Yankees and other teams must shift their attention elsewhere in the search for starting pitching, but recent runs from teams like San Francisco and Cleveland might take players like Madison Bumgarner and Trevor Bauer off the table. Then again, the Mets acquiring Stroman might make it even more likely Noah Syndergaard is dealt before the deadline.

There also figures to be a handful of relievers on the move before Wednesday afternoon. The biggest name currently being bandied about in trade rumors is Mets closer Edwin Diaz, who has been tied to the Boston Red Sox among other teams.

Keep it here for all the latest news and rumors ahead of deadline day.

