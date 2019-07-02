The Los Angeles Angels are in mourning, and the Major League Baseball world has plenty of support to give them.
Los Angeles announced that pitcher Tyler Skaggs died in Texas on Monday at age 27. There’s been no foul play suspected in his death. The Angels and Rangers postponed their game Monday after the news broke.
Many teams and players around the league offered their condolences to Skaggs, his family and the Angels organization with heartfelt tweets.
Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images