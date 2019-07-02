Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Los Angeles Angels are in mourning, and the Major League Baseball world has plenty of support to give them.

Los Angeles announced that pitcher Tyler Skaggs died in Texas on Monday at age 27. There’s been no foul play suspected in his death. The Angels and Rangers postponed their game Monday after the news broke.

Many teams and players around the league offered their condolences to Skaggs, his family and the Angels organization with heartfelt tweets.

We join the MLB family in sending our thoughts and love to Tyler Skaggs’ family and friends, as well as the entire @Angels organization. https://t.co/cxWVnM0TQc — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 1, 2019

Words cannot express the deep sadness we feel right now. Our thoughts and prayers are with Carli and their families. Remembering him as a great teammate, friend, and person who will forever remain in our hearts… we love you, 45. pic.twitter.com/zCO8Ne01Gy — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) July 2, 2019

We came up together. We won together. We laughed and celebrated together. Today, we all lose and mourn together. Your memory, your love for life, everything that made you, you, will live forever in the hearts and minds of those who knew you. Rest In Peace brother. We love you. pic.twitter.com/n30eXspS4N — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) July 1, 2019

I am devastated about the passing of my close friend @TylerSkaggs37… what a great kid and ultimate competitor. He always wanted to get better and it was awesome being apart of his development! My heart is w his wife Carli and his mom Debbie 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Jered Weaver (@Weave1036) July 1, 2019

RIP Tyler Skaggs. Heartbreaking man. Makes me sick to my stomach. Prayers for his entire family and friends! — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) July 1, 2019

The Colorado Rockies are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Tyler Skaggs. Our thoughts, prayers and condolences are with Tyler’s family, friends, fans, and the Angels organization. pic.twitter.com/LVr6PDKYQR — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) July 1, 2019

The Blue Jays are heartbroken to hear of the passing of Tyler Skaggs. Our deepest thoughts and condolences are with the Skaggs family and the @Angels organization during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/94Ubb93JP1 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 1, 2019

Our hearts break for the entire @Angels organization—and the family and loved ones of Tyler Skaggs. We send our deepest condolences. You're in our thoughts. pic.twitter.com/FCYrThYWS3 — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 1, 2019

So devastated right now. RIP Tyler Skaggs – a great friend and teammate who will be missed by so many

My thoughts and prayers are with TSkaggs family and friends — Michael Hermosillo (@mhermosillo10) July 1, 2019

It is with heavy hearts that the Phillies join the entire baseball community in offering our condolences to Tyler Skaggs’ family and the @Angels organization. Such a profound, sad loss. https://t.co/wCL110TCmI — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 1, 2019

It is with heavy hearts that we take the field tonight following the passing of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs. Our thoughts this evening are with his wife Carli, his family and friends, the Angels and all who mourn his passing. pic.twitter.com/v5YgpzBqFx — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 1, 2019

The entire Oakland A’s organization is deeply saddened by the passing of Tyler Skaggs. We appreciated his determination and demeanor on the field and will miss him as a competitor and friend. Our condolences to Tyler’s family and the Angels organization. — Oakland A's (@Athletics) July 1, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images