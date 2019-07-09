Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mookie Betts isn’t letting his contract situation distract him from the season in front of him.

The Boston Red Sox right fielder can become a free agent after the 2020 Major League Baseball season, unless of course, the team locks him up to a long-term contract before then.

Betts, the reigning American League MVP, isn’t mirroring the season he had last year, but he still was voted to this year’s All-Star Game in Cleveland. And even though he’s unsure of what the future holds, the 26-year-old just wants to focus on the remainder of this year.

“You think about it, but it’s just a thought and it goes in the past,” he told reporters in Cleveland, as transcribed by WEEI. “You have to take care of your business. It’s going to come. No matter what you do, it’s going to come, so don’t rush it.

“There’s no talk. Once the season starts, there’s no more of that talk. I’m just focused on the rest of the year.”

The second half of the season begins Friday when the Red Sox welcome the Los Angeles Dodgers to Fenway Park for a three-game set.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images