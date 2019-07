Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Both J.D. Martinez and Mookie Betts have been an offensive duo for the Boston Red Sox this season.

While the pair aren’t duplicating their numbers from the 2018 season thus far, they still are putting up numbers for the team with a combined 35 doubles and 31 home runs.

Check out the rest of Martinez and Betts’ stats in the “Ultimate Red Sox Show” video above, presented by Harbor One.

Thumbnail photo via Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports Images