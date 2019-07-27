Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Nico Sapienza might have been the only person at Fenway Park on Friday who had more fun than Mookie Betts.

Betts tore the cover off the baseball in the second contest of the Red Sox’s four-game set against the New York Yankees, blasting three home runs in Boston’s 10-5 victory. But prior to his offensive surge, Betts spent some time with Sapienza, a 10-year-old Saugus, Mass. native who is battling spinal muscular atrophy.

Sapienza’s dream of meeting Betts became a reality through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and it’s safe to say the young Sox fan enjoyed his time with the reigning American League MVP.

You can check out some sights and sounds from Nico’s visit in the video below:

Hitting 3 homers wasn't even the best part of Mookie's day today. pic.twitter.com/XwfoKO91y3 — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 27, 2019

Betts was more than happy to meet with Sapienza, who the Red Sox star believes boosted the home team via his presence at the ballpark.

“I’m glad he came,” Betts said, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith. “He was our good luck charm. He’s a great kid. I think him and his family had fun down in BP (batting practice). I think if I can kind of use the platform that I have to make people smile like that, then I know I’ve done something well.”

Now that’s what it’s all about.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images