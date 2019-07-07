Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox have been inconsistent offensively, but their bats finally are starting to heat up just before the All-Star break.

Over the past seven games, the Sox are batting .345 with 18 doubles and 15 home runs. They’re also averaging 8.7 runs per game with a .978 OPS. Boston can thank Rafael Devers for this spark in offense, as the third baseman is batting .328 this season with 16 home runs and 62 RBIs.

