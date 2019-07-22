Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It was not Boston’s day Sunday afternoon.

The Red Sox dropped their finale against the Orioles 5-0 at Camden Yards just a day after clobbering Baltimore in a 17-6 victory.

Boston now will play its next 14 games against the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees, which could prove to be crucial in what the team will do come the trade deadline.

After Sunday’s loss, Mookie Betts said the Red Sox need to “turn the page” and be ready for the Rays on Monday.

To hear from Betts, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.