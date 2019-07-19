Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The rumors of Kyle Larson finding a new NASCAR home will need to be delayed at least another year.

Larson is expected to remain in the No. 42 Chevrolet with Chip Ganassi Racing in 2020, Sports Business Journal’s Adam Stern reported Thursday. Further details weren’t disclosed.

Larson, 26, has been the subject of silly season rumors for some time, with the most rampant murmurs having him move to the No. 48 to replace Jimmie Johnson at Hendrick Motorsports. That’s still a possibility, as the three-year contract Johnson signed with HMS in 2017 is due to expire at the end of the 2020 season — right when Larson could be available again.

.@KyleLarsonRacin is set to return to @CGRTeams' No. 42 Chevrolet next season, per sources, despite some suggestion that he could land elsewhere. ➖ Meanwhile, Larson's teammate, @KurtBusch, remains in negotiations to extend his stay in the No. 1 Chevrolet for 2020. pic.twitter.com/6MZ2J2bWGd — Adam Stern (@A_S12) July 18, 2019

Despite being one of the most daring and entertaining drivers in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, Larson’s results have disappointed this season. At 13th in the championship standings, Larson lags behind first-year teammate Kurt Busch, who sits in the seventh spot and locked himself into the playoffs with his win Saturday at Kentucky Speedway.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images