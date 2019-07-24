Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well here’s quite the sports crossover for you.

Zion Williamson announced that he has signed with Nike’s Jordan Brand on Wednesday, and was welcomed in by some of the brand’s biggest names and stars — including NASCAR’s Denny Hamlin.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver first signed on with Jordan in 2011 and has been rocking the Jumpman logo on his fire suit ever since.

The bigger question: Does Williamson know who Denny Hamlin even is?

Hamlin is one of the biggest names in NASCAR that has not won a championship, but he has registered 33 wins in the sport’s top circuit. He most recently lost out to Kevin Harvick in a wild last-lap battle at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Maybe this will spark more crossover. Who wouldn’t be interested in seeing Williamson’s 6-foot-7, 280-pound frame try to climb into a stock car? He couldn’t possibly do much worse behind the wheel than NESN.com’s Dakota Randall.

In other NASCAR news, Matt DiBenedetto came to the defense of Kyle Busch on Reddit after the No. 18 driver was critical of NSACAR’s new aero package at New Hampshire.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images