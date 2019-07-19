Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Hailie Deegan has burst onto the scene of NASCAR’s lower levels for her aggressive driving, and for her presence on social media.

The K&N Pro Series has said she is “done playing nice” and has called out rivals on Instagram in the past. But on Thursday, her social media was much more lighthearted, as the driver celebrated her 18th birthday.

Deegan made two posts to celebrate the occasion. The first was a video of Deegan bopping along to Khalid’s “8TEEN.”

The second was pic of Deegan chilling in her hotel room in New York City with a box of cupcakes.

“Sitting in my hotel room eating a box of cupcakes by myself. I ain’t complaining,” the caption read.

With three victories in the K&N series, there has been some talk of Deegan joining the truck series as early as next season. And given the driver’s outgoing personality and swagger, she figures to be a much-needed addition to NASCAR’s brighter lights.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images