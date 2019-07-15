Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s almost been three months since Nathan Eovaldi has taken the mound for the Boston Red Sox, but that soon could change as the pitcher inches closer toward a return.

Eovaldi has been on the injured list since April after undergoing surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow. He’s slowly been making his way back and will be used out of the bullpen once he comes back.

While there’s no set date for the right-hander to re-join his team, manager Alex Cora provided an encouraging update on Eovaldi prior to Monday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

According to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier, Eovaldi will begin a rehab assignment Wednesday or Thursday, “probably in Triple-A.” He also tossed 25 pitches Monday and threw to two batters, with Mitch Moreland being one of them.

Boston acquired Andrew Cashner on Saturday from the Baltimore Orioles to fill the role of the fifth starter, so it’s clear the team has a lot of confidence in Eovaldi pitching in relief, with Cora pointing to getting the right-hander comfortable pitching every day as the most important part of his rehab.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images