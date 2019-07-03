Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died unexpectedly Monday in Texas, and his best friend Patrick Corbin was pretty shaken by the news.

In his start with the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, Corbin paid tribute to his friend by writing 45 — Skaggs’ jersey number — in the dirt before he took the mound.

Patrick Corbin writes 45 on the mound to pay tribute to his best friend Tyler Skaggs. pic.twitter.com/tUVbZRb3mK — Cut4 (@Cut4) July 2, 2019

The Nationals pitcher also switched his jersey number to 45 instead of his usual 46 to honor Skaggs.

Skaggs and Corbin were drafted together by the Angels in 2009, traded together to the Arizona Diamondbacks, and in 2013, Skaggs was traded back to LA while Corbin remained with Washington.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images