The Charlotte Hornets have put together a rather perplexing offseason.

After failing to make a serious effort to re-sign All-Star point guard Kemba Walker, the Hornets replaced their now-former franchise cornerstone with Terry Rozier via a sign-and-trade with the Boston Celtics. Rozier is a fine player, but the reported three-year, $58 million deal he received from Charlotte seemed a bit steep.

But beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and the Hornets paid the price for a player they’re clearly very high on. That said, Charlotte president and general manager Mitch Kupchak opted for a pretty bizarre way of expressing the franchise’s view of Rozier.

“We feel like if he was in the draft this year, Terry Rozier would have been a lottery pick.” – Mitch Kupchak — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) July 7, 2019

Uh, what?

The basketball world unsurprisingly took Kupchak to task for his peculiar take.

You don’t pay lottery picks 60 mil for 3 — Jonathan Hudson (@jon13hud) July 7, 2019

Just delete the franchise at this point — Fredo #KnicksTape (@goknickstape) July 7, 2019

Very strange flex pic.twitter.com/TbHTYYLm5T — Zona Sports (@AZSportsZone) July 7, 2019

"Completely agree." – D. Ainge — Adam Jacobi (@Adam_Jacobi) July 7, 2019

We have a feeling the Hornets will find themselves with a lottery pick for the fourth straight summer in 2020.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images