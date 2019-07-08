The Charlotte Hornets have put together a rather perplexing offseason.
After failing to make a serious effort to re-sign All-Star point guard Kemba Walker, the Hornets replaced their now-former franchise cornerstone with Terry Rozier via a sign-and-trade with the Boston Celtics. Rozier is a fine player, but the reported three-year, $58 million deal he received from Charlotte seemed a bit steep.
But beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and the Hornets paid the price for a player they’re clearly very high on. That said, Charlotte president and general manager Mitch Kupchak opted for a pretty bizarre way of expressing the franchise’s view of Rozier.
Uh, what?
The basketball world unsurprisingly took Kupchak to task for his peculiar take.
We have a feeling the Hornets will find themselves with a lottery pick for the fourth straight summer in 2020.
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images